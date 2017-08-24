Fairview Church to hold its third annual Missions Market

Fairview Missions Market is a two-day local artisan craft and food event to support local and international missions trips through Fairview Church, while supporting local businesses.

The event will feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists and farmers selling handmade crafts, goods or locally grown produce.

Some of the vendors will include LulaRoe, Freeland Farms, Oh Crumbs Bakery, Bountiful Acres Farms, Dixie Pie, Taters, Gnashgirl, Perpetua’s Treasures, Dribble and Drool, Empower Me, Turtle Dove Pottery, Giftworldz and more.

Last year’s Missions Market drew more than 1,000 attendees and raised more than $6,000, which supported several ministries such as the local Backpack Ministry, Operation Christmas Child, a medical mission trip to Guatemala. This year, Missions Market organizers hope to exceed those funds to benefit Fairview Church missions’ teams to Central Asia and Central America.

For more information about the Missions Market, or to reserve a vendor booth, contact Joye Couts at 615-556-1044 or find the event on Facebook at facebook.com/fairviewmissionsmarket.

Fairview Church, at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon, is a gospel-centered people who grow in community and serve on mission together.