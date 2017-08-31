Lebanon Church of God to celebrate 115 years of service

Services will be at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker Elder George Bullock and the congregation at East Eighth Street Church of God in Columbia will be the special guests. Bullock is a Columbia native. Dinner will follow the morning service.

The first services at Lebanon Church of God were held during the summer 1902 under the leadership of the late Bishop John Riley Inman on Cedar Street. Inman was a minister in the Presbyterian church on Cedar Street and also a school teacher.

The church was under the leadership of the late Bishop Andrew J. Valentine for 35 years. Valentine also served as general overseer of the Church of God Sanctified, Inc.