Mount Olivet Baptist Church plans ‘No Excuse Sunday’

No Excuse Sunday is a day set aside to encourage people to allow nothing to keep them from attending church. It is estimated in Tennessee only 20 percent of residents are in church on any given Sunday morning.

“The statistics are astounding. That means 80 percent of the people in our own community are not attending a church regularly,” said Pastor Rodney Duckett with Mount Olivet Baptist Church. “The times have changed in our culture where spending time in a house of worship with the God who created us is not considered a priority in our lives. All one must do is drive through your own community to see how true this is. Lawnmowers are going at a hectic pace, stores are as busy as any other day of the week, ball fields are full of children playing and practicing. None of these things are wrong until it keeps us away from God.

“No Excuse Sunday is an effort to encourage everyone in the community to take the weekend of Sept. 9-10 and make God a priority in their lives again – or even for the first time – and come to church. Many people have a misconception of what church is like because of past experiences or simply because they have never been. We want them to know that church is an exciting place filled with ordinary people who care for one another and are united by the love of Jesus Christ. And God wants us to be together and worship Him.

“We will not only have a special ‘No Excuse’ service Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., at 5 p.m., everyone is invited to return for a free movie night featuring the film ‘The Case for Christ.’ This is a big weekend every year for our church.”

Mt. Olivet Baptist will start the weekend with FishFest 2017 on Sept. 9 from 3-7 p.m.

“Our annual FishFest has grown every year and last year we opened our church to the community with more than 300 visitors,” said Duckett. “Many of these guests returned the next day for our worship service. We look forward to bigger crowds this year as we feature live music from the Southern Gospel group, New Ground.

“We are excited about what God is doing in and through Mt. Olivet Baptist. We want others to know about it, too. Over the past year we have witnessed God answering prayers and changing lives. It seems a shame not to let people know about that. There is no place like a local church to build relationships and be in a family that really cares for one another. On Sept. 10, let no excuse keep your from church.”

Mt. Olivet Baptist Church is a Southern Baptist church at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit mtolivetbaptist.com or call 615-444-2390.