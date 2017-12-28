Kids N Action bring blessings to Al’s Foodland shoppers

The youth group set up to sell homebaked goods to the front of the store and raised about $1,000. The children were then able to go in and purchase groceries for randomly selected shoppers.

“These kids love this ministry,” said group leader Linda Brownlee. “They can’t wait to get out there and serve.”

The youth group is made up of children ages 6-10, and has around six members. Laguardo Baptist Church is home to about 130 members.

“These kids are so bold. They will walk up and say ‘we just want to bless you’ and they love it,” Brownlee said.

Kids N Action does various projects each year to help the community.