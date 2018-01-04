Jeff Pratt: Let me introduce myself

You may be asking, “What is a gathering pastor?” I’m glad you asked. Immanuel Baptist Church has a vision to reach all kinds and all types of people. One of the things we know about people is that we all have our preferences.

Instead of forcing people to go against their worship preference to attend a specific church, Immanuel decided to give people options; options that allow people to choose a worship style or preference while leading to the same place. On Sundays at 8:30 a.m., we offer a blended service. If you like a service with an upbeat gospel feel, you will love our blended service.

At 11 a.m., we offer two services. The service in the sanctuary is our traditional service. If your preference is hymns, then you will love that service. If you prefer a more contemporary feel, then you will love the gathering service. That’s what I get to lead.

Our gathering service meets in the Life Center at 11 a.m. We are led in worship by our praise band, and I follow them with the weekly message. Pastor John Hunn and I plan our messages during the week so we are leading out with the same text. So no matter which service you attend, you will be led through the same passages of scripture. There are multiple entry points that lead to the same church.

The beauty of this philosophy is that you can worship in the style that you choose while benefitting from the other ministries that the church has to offer. While we know what’s most important is not our preferences, providing multiple worship environments allows us to let you decide how you will worship instead of us deciding for you.

Before I came to Immanuel, I had the privilege of serving at Lifeway Christian Resources for 11 years. For all 11 years, I worked on the student ministry team and have led both the publishing and the student event teams. Through the years, the Lord allowed me to be a part of some great ministry at Lifeway. From creating curriculum lines to starting an international missions ministry for students, Lifeway allowed me to be a part of ministry that I will never forget.

As I look back on the last 11 years one thing is certain, I am much better prepared to serve the local church having served at Lifeway. I learned invaluable lessons while there. The one that sticks out the most is the importance of the local church. The mission statement in the area that I served in started with “we serve the church.” It was the mission and passion of Lifeway to serve the church. It was that passion that led us back to the church.

My wife, Julie, and I are excited about what the future holds for us and for Immanuel Baptist Church. I would ask that you pray for us as we begin our ministry at Immanuel. We are getting to know the people there, and I can tell you they are great. If you do not have a church home, we would love to see you. And if you do happen to come to the gathering service, be sure and introduce yourself to me. I look forward to meeting you.

Jeff Pratt is gathering pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.