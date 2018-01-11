Jeff Pratt: The beauty of the small town

While I know progress has to continue to move forward, I have to admit it was a little sad to see that building come down. It is not as much the building as it was the memories that were made in that building.

I remember the excitement of moving to Nashville and working in the “big city,” the 60-minute drives to work and sometimes longer than that to get home, the traffic, the parking, the crowds; it didn’t take long to yearn for the small towns from where we came.

Most of our ministry was spent in small towns. One of our favorite places that we have served was Perryville Baptist Church in Perryville, Kentucky. I’m sure you have not heard of Perryville. It is a quaint small two-stoplight town just west of Danville, Kentucky.

It is actually famous as the site of the bloodiest Civil War battle in Kentucky. There is a national battlefield park there and a Civil War re-enactment each year.

Danville, Kentucky is also the hometown of our own Cumberland University head baseball coach Woody Hunt. You can imagine how thrilled I was to meet coach Hunt and find out that we had that connection in common. Several of my deacons at Perryville were men that coach Hunt grew up with and played baseball. There is probably not a Sunday that goes by that we do not talk about someone we knew in Danville or Perryville.

There are several things I love about a small town. One is it doesn’t take long for everyone to know your name. My days in Perryville started with walking to the bank to say hello to everyone there, going next door to the gas station to eat breakfast and catch up on the local news – delivered in the form of gossip – and walk across the street to the church where people would stop by daily just to chat.

It has been so refreshing to experience this again in Lebanon. Every time I go to lunch with Pastor John Hunn, we spend at least 15 minutes greeting everyone. It doesn’t matter which restaurant we go to, there is someone to greet.

Something else I love about a small town is that people love their church. A small-town church is more than just a place to visit Sunday; church is their community. The reality is that’s what church should be. As a minister, a lot of family time for our kids growing up was at church. Most of our friends came from our church. A lot of our social activities revolved around church.

Regardless of the size of your town, church should be more than just a Sunday morning experience. It is obvious the people of Immanuel Baptist Church love their church. As Pastor John says, “the horsepower of Immanuel is not in the pulpit; it is in the pew.”

Even though Lebanon is much larger than Perryville, Kentucky, I can already see the things that I loved about Perryville present in our town. I pray that if you do not have a church home, you would find one you can love – a place to meet Jesus, raise your family and create friendships that will last for all of eternity.

Jeff Pratt is gathering pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.