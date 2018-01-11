Spiritual writing conference heads to Belmont

Partnering with the “Writing for Your Life” conference series, headline speakers for the Nashville event will be acclaimed authors Brian McLaren and Carol Howard Merritt. Belmont's professor of theology and Christian ministry, David Dark, will also be a featured speaker.

The conference will also include an optional post-conference retreat on Feb. 8. The DigDeeper Retreat offers a more in-depth seminar about the various aspects of successful writing taught by Ami McConnell and Brian Allain.

A member of the Association of Leaders in Lifelong Learning for Ministry, the Writing for Your Life conference at Belmont will offer 1.1. Continuing Education Units for pastors in attendance. In addition, The DigDeeper Post-Conference Retreat will offer an additional .5 CEUs.

"Our 2017 spiritual writers' conference at Belmont was so well-liked that we received a rating of 4.71 out of 5. We are excited to welcome another set of top speakers for 2018," said Brian Allain, producer of Writing for Your Life.

Brian D. McLaren is an author, speaker, activist and public theologian. In 2004, he was awarded a Doctor of Divinity Degree, honoris causa, from Carey Theological Seminary in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and in 2010, he received a second honorary doctorate from Virginia Theological Seminary, episcopal. His first work of teaching fiction or creative-nonfiction, “A New Kind of Christian,” won Christianity Today’s “Award of Merit” in 2002. His work has also been covered in Time, New York Times, Christianity Today, Christian Century, the Washington Post, Huffington Post, CNN.com and many other print and online media.

Rev. Carol Howard Merritt is a minister whose writing, speaking and teaching is anchored in theological wisdom and sociological insight. She’s a sought-after keynote speaker, especially on the topic of ministering in a new generation. The award-winning author of "Tribal Church: Ministering to the Missing Generation," "Reframing Hope: Vital Ministry in a New Generation" and "Healing Spiritual Wounds: Reconnecting with a Loving God After Experiencing a Hurtful Church," Howard Merritt is a frequent contributor to books, websites, magazines and journals. She is a regular writer at the Christian Century where her blog is hosted.

In addition to the headliners, other speakers for the event include: Andrew Peterson, author and musician; Patricia Raybon, author and consultant; Jennifer Grant, author and consultant; Mihee Kim-Kort, author; David Dark, author and professor; River Jordan, author; Ami McConnell, editor and consultant; Daisy Hutton, HarperCollins; Joe Iovino, United Methodist Communications and Sharon Wilharm, screenwriter.

Tuition for the main conference is $349 and includes all General Sessions and Breakout Seminars, lunches, snacks and beverages during the breaks, one-on-one meetings, and an open-mic evening session.

To register or learn more, visit writingforyourlife.com.