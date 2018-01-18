Whalen to serve as interim pastor at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany

Whalen, 78, is a Shelbyville resident and has been a priest for more than 50 years, 15 years in the Catholic church and 35 years in the Episcopal church.

Whalen retired from St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Donelson in 2006 and moved to Shelbyville to serve as rector of the Church of the Redeemer for 10 years until he retired a second time in 2017. In the past year of his retirement, he was called upon to supply for his fellow clergy in times of need such as sickness or vacation.

He was married to his wife, Barbara Anne, 34 years ago. The couple has a grown and married son and daughter, Chris in Nashville, and Christi in Denver.

Whalen moved from south Texas not knowing he would retire in Tennessee in a place he said he loves. Fishing and sailing are his two of his favorite activities.

He plans to be at the Church of the Epiphany for several months. With the members of the parish family, Whalen will try to make the church a haven for those who seek a place of worship as the church family tries to enable people to discover the goodness God has given.

“My ministry is to try to help people to be the best they can be in order to fulfill their God-given potential,” Whalen said.