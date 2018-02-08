Belita McMurry-Fite: Time to take a stand

The Bible says we must take a stand, and having done all to stand. God will give us the strength to make it through every situation that comes along. If we don’t stand against injustice, racism, sexism and the like in our world, we are destined to be defeated and ultimately destroyed. God has made us conquerors through His Son Jesus Christ, and we must use the power within us that He has given to help make our world a better place in which to live.

History is made every day, and what we allow to happen in our lives really makes a difference. What will we leave behind for those who read about our future history? It must be better news than what was in the past from all races of people. We have the opportunity to make our society a better place, only if we would all learn to do things God’s way. Anything else outside of God will not produce the results for which we’re looking.

We have to take a stand even when it’s unpopular to stand, in our homes, churches, marketplaces, schools, governments and so forth. We have to take a stand until everyone is treated equally, until bullying is ceased, until greed is diminished in every arena of life. We must keep fighting the good fight of faith and trust that God will do the rest, as long as we do our best.

Faith, prayer and unity will take us through the greatest storms of life, and it will help us to be a better people, and it will most certainly please Our Father in heaven. Let’s stand up for one another and for the cause of Christ in all that we do from now on, so we’ll see the fruits of our labor, knowing it will not have been in vain.

Take a stand young man, woman, boy and girl. It’s your time to make the greatest difference believing you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you, according to Philippians 4:13. We can take a stand for the sake of God’s Kingdom by becoming the best we can be, to become the best brother, friend, sister, confidant and Christian to anyone who needs us. When you see a change that needs to take place, be the one who will be brave enough to stand when others are sitting dormant. You’ll never walk alone, because God will always be with you.

When you finish standing and having done all to stand, stand some more. Standing will lead to freedom, and we all want to be free. But we’re not free until everyone is free. God is counting on us to take a stand.

Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite is pastor of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.