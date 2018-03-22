Cumberland Presbyterian Church to hold Holy Week services

Services will begin daily at noon, and lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.

Each day, one church will lead worship, and a local pastor will provide a short message about the story of Jesus Christ’s death, burial and resurrection.

“It’s a wonderful thing, because everybody is different. They all have their own style. It’s just a good way to get together and show everyone it’s all about the Lord’s blessing. It’s kind of like a quilt of many colors,” the church said in a statement.

Those who wish to attend are welcome to arrive early or come just for their lunch hour. Those who need to get back to work are allowed to go first in the lunch line.

Cumberland Presbyterian Church will provide Monday’s worship service with Kevin Medlin leading the service. The Rev. Ryan Bennett with First United Methodist Church will offer the scripture reading and message on Matthew 21:12-17.

Chris Chaffin with College Hills Church of Christ will lead the music during Tuesday’s service. The worship service will be a capella. David Freeman with First Baptist Church will provide a scripture reading and message on Matthew 23:23-33.

The Rev. Matt Steinhauer with Faith Lutheran Church will lead Wednesday’s worship service. Sherard Edington with First Presbyterian Church will offer a scripture reading and message on Matthew 26:14-16.

The worship leader for Thursday will be Dennis Bouch with Westland United Methodist Church. Will McReynolds with West Hills Baptist Church will offer a scripture reading and message on Matthew 26:31-35.

Tom Freeman with the Salvation Army will lead Friday’s worship service. Stephen Manley with Cross Style Jesus Church of the Nazarene will provide a scripture reading and word on Matthew 27:15-26.

Lunch will be held immediately after services each day. Churches that provide the services for the day will be in charge of meals for the same day.

Peace awards will be awarded to two graduating seniors from Lebanon High School who promote unity and harmony. College Hills Church of Christ minister John Grant will present the award.

A love offering will be received daily.

Cumberland Presbyterian Church has served as host for Holy Week services since the ’90s.

Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold Journey Through the Resurrection drive-thru event March 31 from 7:30-9 p.m. to portray the last days of the life of Jesus Christ with live actors.

The church is at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

For more information, call the church at 615-444-7453 or visit lebanoncpchurch.org.