Jim Kubic: What will you say?

The cool kids were always looking for someone to put down. The rebellious kids were always looking for anyone willing to make the mistake of accidently looking their way, and the nerds were all huddled up hoping that no one would recognize they were even in the room.

I remember this minefield well. I also remember how hard it was to navigate without stepping into the wrong group’s “territory.”

One school day in particular, I was minding my own business, desperately trying to be invisible, when the cool kids called me over to their table. They began to talk nicely to me, which was a bit unusual. As they continued, they began talking about one of my friends. They were saying what a nerd he was, how he was “bringing me down,” and how I would be much better off if I stopped being his friend. I listened intently as they spoke, and in a moment of weakness, said, “Yeah, you’re probably right. I would be better off without him.”

Unfortunately for me, at that moment, all the kids at the table looked up and there stood my friend. He heard what I had said, and his is heart was broken. The guy, who said he would always be there for him, always stand beside him and always be his friend, betrayed him to the coolest kids in the school. I can still now, even 30 years later, see the look of utter disappointment and pain on his face.

I believe Jesus knew this pain. In Mark 14:29-31, we read about a conversation between Christ and His friend, Peter. Peter begins by declaring, “‘Even though all may fall away, yet I will not.’ And Jesus said to him, ‘Truly I say to you that this very night, before a rooster crows twice, you yourself will deny Me three times.’ But Peter kept saying insistently, ‘Even if I have to die with You, I will not deny You.’ And they were all saying the same thing also.’”

Although the Bible never specifically states it, I have to believe Christ suffered knowing those He loves would run away from Him; leaving Him to suffer on His own. Sure, it was His cup to bear but how much more bearable is a trial when you are supported by a friend. Christ knew He would have no one. He knew they would all abandon Him and, in their leaving, follow from afar like strangers who were merely interested in the spectacle of their Savior’s death.

As we move into the Easter season, I naturally find myself spending a great deal of time contemplating the suffering, death and resurrection of Christ. In my wondering, I can’t help but ask myself, “Would I deny Him?” The answer that immediately boils up in me is “no.” But it’s the answer that immediately boiled up in Peter, too. How can I be so sure, when Peter was so sure?

I believe the answer is intimacy. Jesus died so that we can have an intimate relationship with the Father, a relationship of trust and reliance. If we desire a life that doesn’t deny Christ, we must grow in intimacy with the Father. We must stay as close to Him as we can. We mustn’t follow Him from a distance, allowing ourselves to be swayed by those around us. Had I stayed close enough to my friend, those around me would not have swayed me. I am certain I would have never denied our friendship.

He deserved my faithfulness. Christ deserves our faithfulness.

Jim Kubic is pastor of Launchpoint Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.