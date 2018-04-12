Mt. Juliet student spends spring break serving in Colombia

Fenix and Jennifer Ludemann, assistant coach, traveled to Medellin, Colombia on March 2-9 with 12 members of the women’s soccer team, including Laura McDermott, of Mt. Juliet, during the break. The team worked alongside COSDECOL, a nonprofit that shares the gospel through sports ministry.

McDermott is a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School.

“[Coach] Weimar [one of the COSDECOL coaches] has this saying, ‘they come for the soccer ball, but we go for their souls,” said Leah Hoffman, one of the players who took part in the trip. “I thought that is so cool. I learned that soccer is important, and it’s a gift that God gave us to enjoy it and glorify Him, but it’s not our end goal. It’s just a way that we can reach people.”

Throughout the trip, the team got the opportunity to work with many of the children involved in COSDECOL’s soccer programs. Sophomore goalkeeper McDermott was amazed by the children’s joy.

“Kids are really funny because I think they show you so much about joy,” she said. “We try to replicate happiness through good grades, success, a significant other or social media. Joy isn’t the same as happiness; it’s something only Christ can give us and not something we can create. It just flows and that’s what I felt that I experienced so much from just working with the kids.”

For Fenix, there were many memorable moments throughout the trip but one she’ll never forget is to watch two of her players get baptized.

“Before we went on the trip, I let them know that we were going to offer this opportunity and to think and pray about it,” Fenix said. “Two of the girls decided they wanted to get baptized. It was in a river that was flowing from the Andes. So, that was my highlight. It is such an honor to baptize my players and those moments will never get old to me. I think it’s a really special thing for a coach to be a part of.”

Hoffman said she’ll always remember sharing that special moment with her peers and coach.

“I know that this is the right place for it to happen because coach Fenix and assistant coach Ludemann have both impacted me, and I know that they will continue to pour into me,” she said. “So, it just seemed right for them to be the ones to baptize me. It was really awesome.”

The ability to worship with the people of Colombia reminded Hoffman how big God is.

“It was crazy to think when I’m in Nashville on a Sunday morning I’m worshipping the same [God] that they are here every Sunday,” she said. “It was crazy, because God can understand every language, and it was cool to be a part of that. It made God bigger and took the focus off of us because I was thinking ‘God isn’t American; God isn’t one of us. We are all just His, and He is so much bigger than we realize or think about.’”

For Fenix, the trip was a chance for her team to minister and help to build God’s kingdom through the sport they love.

“A lot of people have a false belief that competition is bad, and sports are bad. I obviously strongly disagree with that,” Fenix said. “On our team, we talk about how the word competition actually means to strive together. Instead of me showing up wanting to beat out my teammates for the spot-which it’s OK to want to be playing-but to strive together is more about how hard I can work so that you can be better.

“I think a lot of us western Christians think that we go into these other countries to save people, but it’s not really what happens when we go there. We are impacted by them. I want to see our team changed because of that. I want to see us continue to let these trips change us as we get into different cultures. This is an important part of our program, because this gets us out of our comfort zone.”

