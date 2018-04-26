Volunteers needed to help children

Each year, about 150,000 U.S. volunteers help transform empty shoeboxes into tangible expressions of God’s love by packing them with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, partners with local churches worldwide to deliver these gifts to children suffering from poverty, natural disaster, war, terror, disease and famine. For many of the children, this is the first gift they have ever received.

“Now is a great time to consider how you can be a part of sharing the love of Christ with children in need around the world,” said Todd Edwards, an Operation Christmas Child regional director who oversees the Lebanon area. “Without our team of dedicated volunteers, we could not reach millions of children each year with the hope of the Gospel.

Anyone interested in joining a local team or applying for a leadership opportunity in the Lebanon area may visit samaritanspurse.org/volunteerwithOCC or call 615-962-7145.

Operation Christmas Child has delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries since 1993. This year, the local Middle Tennessee area team hopes to collect 27,188 shoebox gifts to contribute to the 2018 global goal of reaching more than 11 million children in need.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the news of Jesus Christ.