Wilson County to take part in National Day of Prayer

Pastors and community leaders will focus on the theme of “prayer for healing our land and our communities,” which is taken from the Old Testament scripture in II Chronicles 7:14, “If My people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

The annual community celebration will begin with a concert of praise and worship from 11:30 a.m. until noon, led by First United Methodist Church director of music Windell Little.

Prayers and petitions will be offered from noon until 1 p.m. and will begin with a welcome from Wilson County Day of Prayer chair Robin Hardin and First United Methodist Church Pastor Ryan Bennett.

A prayer for the health and life of the unborn will be led by state Sen. Mark Pody; prayer for the health of the county’s education system and curriculum will be led by Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto; prayer for healing and health care for veterans in the community will be led by Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash; prayer for healthy relationship and care between medical staff and patients will be led by Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon CEO Jay Hinesley; and prayer for healthy and safety of schools, colleges and universities will be led by Cumberland University president Paul Stumb.

Prayer for healthy and godly television and media will be led by WHTN Christian Television Network general manager Monica Schmelter; petitions for divine alignment for the believer’s body, soul and spirit will be led by Dr. Larry Hardin with the Hardin Family Chiropractic; prayer for healing of global relationships will be led by Love’s Way Church Pastor Johan McGregor; prayer for financial healing of the community will be led by Wilson Band & Trust main office manager Tom Hines; and prayer for healthy nourishment for the community will be led by Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry co-founder and president Peggy Evans.

Prayer for increased knowledge of and coverage for oral health will be led by Middle Tennessee Periodontics’ Dr. Charles Daley; prayers for healing of race relations will be led by Pursuit for His Presence Ministry Pastor Kendra Blanton; prayers for physical, spiritual and emotional healing of families will be led by the Town Doctor’s Dr. Robert Steves; prayers for healing of the environment and planet will be led by Salvation Army Officer Jerry McTaggart; and prayers for President Donald Trump and the healing of political parties by will be led by Vanderbilt University Hospital cardiothoracic anesthesiology assistant professor Dr. Tiffany Richburg.

There will also be a special presentation of “America The Beautiful” by YouTube sensation, 84-year-old “Guitar Man” Bob Wood.

Children will also be welcome to attend, but childcare will not be provided. For more information, visit facebook.com/wilsoncountydayofprayer.