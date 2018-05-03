Dozens gather for National Day of Prayer

The prayers focused on the theme of “prayer for healing our land and our communities,” which is taken from the Old Testament scripture in II Chronicles 7:14, “If My people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Prayer leaders included Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church Pastor Michael Ruttlen, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Tennova-Healthcare-Lebanon CEO Jay Hinesley, Cumberland University president Paul Stumb, Christian Network Television general manager Monica Schmelter, Dr. Larry Hardin with Hardin Family Chiropractic, Love’s Way Church Pastor Johan McGregor, Wilson Bank and Trust main office manager Tom Hines, Joseph’s Storehouse co-founder and president Peggy Evans, Charles Daley with Middle Tennessee Periodontics, Pursuit of His Presence Ministry Pastor Kendra Blanton, Dr. Robert Steves with the Town Doctor, Salvation Army Officer Jerry McTaggart, and Tiffany Richburg with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Prayer topics included government, education, health, finance, race relations, environment, soul and spirit, veterans and more.