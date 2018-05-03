Events planned at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church

The second-annual “Jesus and Me 2” or JAM2 musical event will feature performances by local gospel singers Everett Drake, Walter Smith, DeWitt Johnson, Velma Smith, Mechelle Vaughn, Lynn Brown, Lawrence Thomison, Jamar Carter and George T. Brooks Sr.

Additionally, the Rev. Derrick Jackson with First Baptist Church in Gallatin will preach at the 8 a.m. worship service to open the church’s May 20 day-long pastor appreciation celebration.

The musical event is part of Saint James Missionary Baptist Church’s 34th annual pastor appreciation anniversary celebration. The Rev. George T. Brooks Sr.’s 34th year is also a first for the church’s history, in that no other pastor of the church has held the distinction or acquired that tenure. The May 20 festivities will consist of three full worship services, where Jackson will preach at the 8 a.m. service; the retired Rev. John R. Holt will preach during the 11 a.m. worship service; and the retired Rev. James “Tex” Thomas will preach at the 2:30 p.m. worship service.

Brooks is the fifth pastor at Saint James since the church’s inception in 1925.

The public is welcome to attend. There is no charge for the musical event.

For additional information regarding Friday’s JAM2 musical event or the May 20 worship services, contact Octavia Brooks at 615-320-7616. The church is at 600 28th Ave. N., between Charlotte Pike and Clifton Avenue, west of downtown Nashville.