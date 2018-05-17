Financial Peace class upcoming

Created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, the nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success.

Financial Peace University will be held at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Classes will begin June 3 at 9:30 a.m. Visit fpu.com/1065064 for more information or to register.

Through common-sense principles, Financial Peace University gives people the tools they need to change their behavior and succeed financially. Along with Ramsey personalities Rachel Cruze and Chris Hogan, Ramsey teaches lessons on budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. On average, families who complete Financial Peace University pay off $5,300 and save $2,700 in the first 90 days. Following the class, nearly 94 percent of those families budget regularly.

“FPU will not only transform the way you handle money, but also your marriage and other areas of your life,” said Ramsey. “This isn’t a boring financial class. We make learning about money fun and easy to understand so people in every situation can benefit from the information.”

An Financial Peace University membership includes access to online video lessons, a one year subscription to the EveryDollar Plus budgeting tool, member workbook for all nine lessons and other additional resources. Also included is the followup course, Legacy Journey, which shows families and individuals what to do once they have control of their finances and helps them navigate their way through building wealth so they are able to leave a lasting legacy. Visit daveramsey.com/fpu for more information.

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills and enhance their lives through personal development. The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums, including live events, publishing, syndicated columns and a nationally syndicated radio show, Ramsey Solutions uses commonsense education to empower people to win at life and money. Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers have brought vision, inspiration and encouragement to more than 1 million more. Voted among Nashville’s best places to work 10 times, Ramsey Solutions employs more than 700 team members focused and dedicated to doing work that matters.