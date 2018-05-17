Will McReynolds: Consider the consequences

Also, many people live with the consequences of past decisions of other people. One’s choices often have an impact on other people. At times, these consequences can be life changing or even life ending.

In Galatians 6:7-9, the apostle Paul warns his readers of the seriousness of consequences. “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap. For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life. Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary.”

Paul makes the point that some decisions lead to corruption while other decision lead to eternal life.

When making choices or decisions, it would be wise to consider three things. Every decision one makes should be governed by the collateral consequences, temporal consequences and eternal consequences.

• Collateral consequences: Almost everyone is familiar with the term, collateral damage. Collateral consequences are much like collateral damage. However, collateral consequences are not always negative in nature, whereas collateral damage indicates harm to someone or something. When one makes a decision, he or she must consider how will this impact the people around them. An example would be a person driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Unfortunately, history has proven this decision often carries harmful consequences to innocent people. However, a mom and dad can make decisions for a family that will create a safe place for children to grow and prosper. The next time you make a choice ask yourself, “will this decision impact someone else?”

• Temporal consequences: Most people make these types of choices every day. These decisions do not have a real impact on one’s life. However, this does not mean these choices are without consequences. It is possible that you have seen a young lady go to the hair stylist to have her hair dyed blonde. However, when the process was completed, her hair was pink or some other color other than blonde. While at the moment that choice seemed terrible, there was no long-term, negative effect. When making choices that are completely temporal in nature, remember just that. They are temporary. This means the consequences will wear off or go away, which leads to a much less stressful day. Don’t get bent out of shape over something that is completely temporary

• Eternal consequences: While most choices don’t change one’s life or destiny, there is one choice that has a greater impact than one could imagine. The apostle Paul warned in the verses quoted earlier that one choice lead to corruption and one to eternal life. This consequence has to do with what you do with Jesus. Jesus lived about 2,000 years ago and was no ordinary man. No, He was and is the God man. He was the One sent from heaven to pay the price for the sin of the world. However, His death for your sin did not automatically do away with your sin debt. You must receive His free gift of salvation. “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord,” Romans 6:23.

As with every decision there are consequences. What will you do with Jesus? Will you call to Him as your Savior, or will you ignore His offer? Remember, “we are free to make or choices, but we cannot choose our consequences.”

Will McReynolds is senior pastor of West Hills Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher writing a column each month.