Will McReynolds: A talk with Jesus

However, the greatest person who ever lived is Jesus. There are some who would debate this, but they cannot debate the name of Jesus evokes emotions like no other name. Consider almost every other religion in the world has some position on who Jesus is. In addition, the pages of history are filled with men and movements attempting to silence the preaching about conversation with Jesus.

So, if you could have a conversation with Jesus, what would you ask Him? Thankfully for us, we know how Jesus would have answered certain questions, and how He would have responded to certain people.

In John, chapter three, we are allowed to eavesdrop on Jesus as He has a conversation with a religious man. The man’s name is Nicodemus. He was as religious as one could have been in first century. He was a Pharisee, which means he was looking for the promised One of Israel to come. He knew the Old Testament frontward and backward. He had grown up knowing the stories about Abraham, Moses, Joseph, Isaiah, Daniel and Ezekiel. He dressed like a religious man. He walked like a religious man. He talked like a religious man. He lived like a religious man. He comes to Jesus with a great deal of respect. He calls Jesus Rabbi and recognizes Jesus’ workings as the works of God.

However, in verse three, it appears that Jesus is answering an unasked question. “Jesus answered and said to him, ‘Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God.’” This statement would have rocked Nicodemus back on his heels. Nicodemus was taught that keeping the law and being a Jew would be his entrance into the kingdom of God.

Nicodemus was looking for a physical kingdom on earth, but Jesus was speaking of something entirely different. Jesus was talking about a spiritual kingdom that is not bound to the earth. The remainder of the conversation was about this idea of being born again.

Being born again is not a term that we hear used often any longer, however, it best defines someone who comes into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. In the conversation, Jesus identifies three things about being born again. He states that no one can see the kingdom of God without being born again. He added that this birth is a spiritual birth, and He identifies the how one finds this spiritual birth.

There are many voices in the world today declaring this is the way to heaven and eternal life. Jesus said, You must be born again. He went on to say this new birth was found by faith in Him (John 3:16). Nicodemus had trusted in self effort, nationality and his knowledge, however, Jesus said that all that would leave one falling short of heaven (John 14:6).

The conversation between Jesus and Nicodemus demands each person to ask themselves, “What am I trusting in for eternal life?” Jesus said one cannot trust in his or her knowledge, nationality, heritage or religious effort. No, He said we must trust in Him. In who or what are you putting your eternal hope?

Will McReynolds is senior pastor of West Hills Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher writing a column each month.