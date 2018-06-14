John Grant: Children make great teachers

She and her sisters have brought great joy. With her birthday falling on Father’s Day weekend, it strikes me parenting was one of my most formative and positive experiences. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a dad. A few things I have learned from parenting.

Wake up joyful. Children have no past regrets and no future worries; they live in the present moment. They might be fearful or sad at times, but that is not where they dwell. If it rains, we wade in the puddles. A box is a spaceship or a house, and they love for dad to read a favorite book over and over and over.

Everybody needs to play. I can be too serious and too task-focused when I am stressed, and that shuts down creativity. The Bible tells me that God rested and shows how Jesus delighted in children. Playing is not wasted time, and imagination is not denying the truth. Kids develop strengths from laughter, daydreaming, running and resting. Grown-ups could benefit, too.

Emotions are valuable. Our language betrays our discomfort with emotion – “crybaby,” “scaredy cat,” “don’t wear your feelings on your sleeve.” Adults try to be competent by hiding our feelings, even from ourselves. While maturity involves managing our responses, our souls and bodies pay a price when we constantly ignore emotion. Feelings are like warning lights on a dashboard – they tell us that something is wrong, and we need to pay attention.

Healthy children have no trouble showing and then releasing emotion. Once an emotion is expressed and the problem is resolved, they move back to peace and joy. Unfortunately, children who lack an empathetic adult are wounded. They might struggle to process emotion their entire lives.

Children express emotions because they are unable to hide their weaknesses. They often exhaust their caregivers with endless requests. I remember staggering out of bed in the middle of the night to change a diaper and feed a bottle to a screaming child. I dreaded it. I also remember waking up in the recliner with a baby girl sleeping on my chest, one of my sweetest memories.

With their constant string of needs, my children taught me that showing weakness builds relationships. Vulnerability is where hearts meet. I try to be self-sufficient, rarely asking for help. When that façade fails me, and I lean on friends, I find them eager to help and relationships grow stronger. Owning up to my neediness energizes others’ strengths. That lines up with God showing his strength and love through his weakness and death on the cross.

Perhaps my greatest parenting lesson is about God’s overwhelming love. I will never forget hearing my daughter’s first cry. It was electrifying. My heart changed. I knew that I would do anything in my power to help this little girl thrive.

Through the last 22 years, this love has deepened. And it has grown richer as I found more room in my heart for two more daughters. My happiest moments are when Amy and I can be with our girls. My proudest days were watching those girls grow into adulthood, making choices that surprised and delighted me. When they struggled because of poor choices, my love for them never shrank. If anything, my heart hurt for their pain and I felt greater compassion.

What if God loves each of us like this, only a million times better? What if God is like the loving father of Luke 15 who runs to meet his wayward child coming home? Can you imagine God smiling when you come to mind? If a flawed human parent can feel such love for a child, how much greater is the love of a perfect God?

God is like the dad that every child longs to know. May you know the peace of living in this love every day.

John Grant is a minister at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.