Mt. Juliet construction accident hospitalizes three

The accident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Vanner Road in the Jackson Hills subdivision on Golden Bear Gateway.

Mt. Juliet police Lt. Tyler Chandler said four people were injured, and two of the victims were taken by ambulance to TriStar Summit Medical Center, while another person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It seems they were trying to hang a beam for a roof, and something went wrong with a brace. Once it happened, it was sort of like a domino effect,” Chandler said.

Chandler said he spoke with Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman around 1 p.m., and the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident.