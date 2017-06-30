Wilson Bank & Trust continues 30th anniversary charity campaign

The employee teams, headquartered at two offices on Legends Drive in Lebanon, will also contribute volunteer hours to New Leash on Life this year as part of a special giving campaign celebrating Wilson Bank & Trust’s 30th anniversary. Through the ‘30 x 30 x 30’ program, 30 Wilson Bank & Trust branches and department groups plan to contribute a combined $30,000 and 900 volunteer hours to 30 different Middle Tennessee charities in 2017.

