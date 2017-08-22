Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million

Saturday night’s drawing resulted in 96,127 winning tickets in Tennessee alone, including a $2 million winner in Erin and a $200,000 winner in Memphis.

The $2 million winner matched five white numbers drawn – just one number shy of a jackpot win – while the $200,000 winner matched four of the five white numbers drawn, plus the red Powerball number. Both players added the “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, which multiplied their winnings.

The current jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history and North American lottery history. Powerball’s record jackpot is $1.586 billion, won by a Tennessee family in Munford and winners in Florida and California in January 2016.

Tennessee players have won more than $1.8 billion in Powerball prizes since April 2004, and there have been 69 Powerball winners in Tennessee of $1 million or more.

Six Powerball jackpots were won in the past in Tennessee, including:

• $420.9 million Nov. 26, 2016 in Lafayette.

• $528.8 million or one-third of the $1.58 billion jackpot Jan. 13, 2016 in Munford.

• $144.1 million Nov. 4, 2015 in Antioch.

• $50 million March 21, 2015 in Knox County.

• $259.8 million June 11, 2014 in Knoxville.

• $25.5 million March 30, 2005 in South Pittsburg.

Players have until Wednesday at 8:59 p.m. to purchase tickets for the next drawing. The overall odds to win a prize are 1 in 24.9. Odds to win the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is a drawing-style game that has generated an estimated $730.9 million for education in Tennessee. Tennessee has seen six jackpot winners since April 2004.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $11.5 billion in prizes, and lottery retailers have earned more than $1 billion in retailer commissions.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.