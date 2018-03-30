Wilson Bank & Trust change drive raises more than $17K for Second Harvest Food Bank

The contributions, which will equal more than 70,000 Second Harvest meals, were gathered during a three-month campaign as part of Ms. Cheap’s penny drive. The bank’s efforts included customer giving at all WBT branches; change collected by employees and customers on their own; and a pair of matching donations by the bank and CEO Randall Clemons.

On the whole, the Ms. Cheap Penny Drive for Second Harvest raised nearly $87,000 to help feed hungry men, women and children in Middle Tennessee, a new record. Wilson Bank & Trust partnered with Ms. Cheap on the penny drive since 2012. Throughout the bank’s service area, Second Harvest works with local partner agencies to provide food for the hungry.

Founded in 1978, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee works to feed hungry people and solve hunger issues in Middle and West Tennessee. Second Harvest has a network of more than 490 partner agencies that work together to feed hungry men, women and children throughout a 46-county service area. Partner agencies include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes and youth enrichment programs.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.