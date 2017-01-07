No injuries in Mt. Juliet house fire (updated with photos)

According to Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman, firefighters did not determine how the fire started. When crews arrived, the saw that the home's garage was heavily involved.

“There were containers with flammable liquids,” in the garage, Luffman said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes of getting the call. Luffman said he was on his way to Kroger on his day off when the call came through, and he immediately headed to the scene.

The house was salvageable, though the fire came through the roof, Luffman said.

“When you see that, it's never a good sign,” he said.

As firefighters were working the fire, they saw a cat escaped the home, Luffman said.

“We're proud to report that,” Luffman said.

Luffman said he recommends people do proper annual inspections on their heating and air conditioning units and make sure they pay attention to any space heaters used in the winter months.