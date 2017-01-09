911 board continues to discuss dispatch options

Board members discussed having the board’s executive committee meet individually with mayors Bernie Ash, Ed Haggerty, Mike Jennings and Randall Hutto for preliminary discussions and ensure that all agencies are on the same page.

Ash and Jennings, as well as Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, attended Monday’s meeting. Jennings is the attorney who represents the 911 board.

Terry Ashe said he wanted the board to make sure there is a plan in place for moving forward with getting dispatcher in one location.

“I mean no disrespect to anyone, but when we go to the cities and the county, the first thing they’re going to want to know is: How much will it cost?” Ashe said.

Among the factors of cost would be a location for a centralized dispatch center. Some board members mentioned that officials have been looking to see if there was land available in the area of Highway 109.

Ashe said the board should investigate a number of different places where land might be available, including something closer to the current 911 dispatch center. The current center would likely be too small to fit dispatchers from every agency.

Ashe and Jennings, who was speaking as the mayor of Watertown and not as the attorney for the board, questioned what the benefits of a shared location might be.

“Speaking as the mayor of a small community, it’s a question of cost benefit,” Jennings said. “Do the benefits outweigh the costs?”

Chairman Ken Davis asked Bryan if he would mind stating what he felt might be a benefit to a shared location. Bryan said he did not want to go into too much detail, but he said communication is the biggest benefit.

Board members also discussed moving to a centralized computer-aided dispatch, which would put all dispatchers at each agency on the same computer system, even if they are not in the same building.

“That’s the first step,” Ashe said.

The issue will continue to be discussed by the board and by leaders in the local government and law enforcement agencies.

Board members unanimously agreed that they are still committed to exploring their options and moving forward with the intent to move toward a centralized CAD and centralized dispatch.

“This isn’t something that’s going to happen right away,” Ashe said. “This is going to take some time.”

Prior to the 911 board’s meeting, the board’s executive committee and policy committee both held meetings.

The executive committee primarily discussed budget amendments that will be voted on by the board in its February meeting.

In the policy committee meeting, committee members discussed clarifying some language used in various 911 employee policies, whether it is the 911 director’s discretion to decide how to approach potential situations where employees have multiple unexcused absences and whether the 911 board should adopt national policies related to 911 services.

Board member Jordan Beasley suggested that the board adopt some of the policies that are held nationwide.

David Hale, vice chairman of the board, and Mike Jennings, attorney for the board, both said it would be beneficial to go through the local and national policies and implement any that were not already in writing, as long as it made sense for Wilson County.

Hale presented an example from his time as a firefighter in which a national policy stated that three fire trucks had to respond to a certain type of fire, but his department did not have three fire trucks.

Beasley said he and Moore would go over the national and local policies more closely and determine if something would need to be presented to the 911 board in the board’s February meeting.