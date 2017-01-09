Police use SUVs to stop car with unconscious driver

At around 5:25 p.m., the Mt. Juliet Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unconscious driver at the intersection of Lebanon Road and N. Mt. Juliet Road. Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon the initial officers’ arrival, an uncontrolled car was witnessed striking another car in the intersection and continuing to roll uncontrolled. In an effort to stop the car to render aid and prevent further harm, an officer used the patrol SUV’s front bumper to stop the car’s motion.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and further stabilized the car, which was still in drive. Once it was obvious the car’s motion was stopped, officers broke out the locked car’s windows to access the driver and render aid.

An unnamed male in his early 30s was found to be the unconscious driver and only occupant, and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Criminal charges are pending, and officers continue to investigate why the driver was unconscious.

The driver was awake and alert at the hospital when officers checked on him later that evening. No one was injured during this incident, and there was no damage sustained to the patrol SUVs.