Vacant house fire deemed unsuspicious

The exact cause of the fire could not be determined due to damages at the site. The house was a known location for vagrants. There were no reported injuries, and the home was vacant at the time.

WEMA firefighters successfully contained the fire at 2811 Eastover Road.

The fire was called in Thursday shortly before noon. Firefighters were forced to temporarily close a portion of Eastover Road for a couple of hours while the flames were contained.

When initial units arrived, the fire was about 50 percent involved. Firefighters put out flames in the front of the building first and worked their way through the rest of the building.

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.