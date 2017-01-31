BREAKING: One critical injury in Mt. Juliet structure fire

The structure fire started at a bumper camper that was parked in a barn-like structure at the address, according to Joey Cooper, director of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.

The occupant inside was a 60-year-old man who was in life-threatening condition with second- and third-degree burns. He was lifeflighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated.

Officials were unable to release the identity of the victim at the time of the fire. WEMA firefighters began extinguishing the fire after the victim was transported.

According to officials on the scene, there was no 911 call regarding the fire. Firefighters were responding to brush fires off Cairo Bend Road and saw the smoke. They followed the smoke to the scene of the fire.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the incident. No further details are available at this time.