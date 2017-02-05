Fire rekindles, destroys Mt. Juliet home

Firefighters received a second call to the house in the 500 block of Belinda Parkway on Saturday at about 6 a.m. after joggers noticed the fire had apparently rekindled.

A mother and her son lived in the home. The mother, Patricia Losh, was reportedly on the way back to the home Saturday morning when firefighters called her to tell her the fire had rekindled. The home reportedly belonged to her mother.

American Red Cross volunteers gave Losh and her son a place to stay after the initial fire that started Friday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the initial fire Friday afternoon. Two residents were in the home at the time of the fire, and they evacuated successfully. The home suffered substantial damage, but firefighters said some items were salvageable.

Upon arrival Friday, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the home. After firefighters extinguished the rekindle Saturday, the home was destroyed.

Belinda Parkway was temporarily closed in the area of the home while firefighters fought the flames both Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. The closure was due to a fire hose crossing the road.

According to Mt. Juliet fire officials, the cause of the initial fire remained under investigation, though it didn’t appear to be suspicious. Fire investigators started an investigation into how the fire rekindled.