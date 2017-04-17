Wreck One confirmed fatality in dump truck rollover Staff Reports • Today at 4:15 PM One fatality was confirmed in a Monday afternoon traffic accident involving a dump truck rollover in Watertown, according to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency. The incident happened at 615 S. Commerce Road in Watertown. WEMA officials were not able to confirm further details regarding the accident. This story will be updated as new information is released. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.