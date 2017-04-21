911 committee determines next steps in co-location

Some committee members previously spoke with the original architect of the current 911 building, Mike Maness, who said the back part of the building could be extended and additional parking could be added.

An additional entry to the lot would not necessarily be needed, as the building would not attract a large amount of traffic, and those who work there work in shifts.

Committee members also discussed proposals for design services to possibly build an extension onto the building.

The board initially sent out a request for qualifications last month, and seven design companies responded with information. Board members specifically said they would prefer to work with a company that has experience building a 911 center.

Of those seven proposals, some were from out of state, including proposals from businesses based in Arizona and Texas.

Board members previously said they would prefer to use a local company, given they are just as qualified. Ultimately, the executive committee and 911 Director Karen Moore narrowed the pool to four choices: Upland Design Group, Kennon Calhoun, Studio Oakley and Johnson Architecture.

“I think any of these seven could do the job,” said board member Terry Ashe, “but I like narrowing it down a little and looking at our local options.”

Moore spoke with people who had previously worked with each company, and received positive feedback. She shared that feedback with the committee Friday.

In requesting qualifications from interested companies, the board did not commit to choose any of those that submitted when it comes time to bid the actual work.

Ashe said he thinks the next move would be to accept bids for an architect to work with the board through the process.

The committee unanimously voted to recommend to the 911 Board to allocate funding to retain the services of an architect. The board will consider the recommendation at its next meeting in May.

Committee members also discussed the 2017-18 fiscal year budget, which will also be considered by the board during its next meeting.

The committee unanimously voted to recommend adjusting the budget to include a 3 percent cost of living adjustment for all 911 employees, as well as a pay increase for Moore, a $1 per hour pay increase for an employee who will begin training in global information systems and a pay increase for attorney Mike Jennings.

Moore, who was present for the meeting, left the room when her salary discussions began. Jennings was not present at the meeting.

The committee proposed increasing Moore’s pay to about $72,000 annually. Currently, she is paid about $66,000. The increase also includes the 3 percent cost of living increase. With just the cost of living increase, her salary would be close to $69,000.

The proposed increase for Jennings’ services would go from almost $17,000 to $20,000. Jennings works about 20 hours per month on 911-related tasks.

In the case of both increases, the committee members said, particularly with the issue of co-location, they will ask more of both Moore and Jennings in their respective roles going forward.

“Karen has done a great job, and as we move more in the direction of co-location, I envision she’s going to have some more responsibilities,” Ashe said.

“I think she has really stepped up to the plate,” said board member David Hale. “You can see positive changes in morale here since she became director.”

Prior to becoming director, Moore was global information system manager, and she still does the duties associated with that position. She said she wishes to train another employee with the system to eventually take over those duties, and to have a backup in the event of an emergency.

The committee said they would ideally like to increase salaries for all 911 employees before co-location starts, as they want to be sure there is no disparity in salary among dispatchers and call-takers from the various agencies that would be housed together.

The pay increases will not be official budget amendments unless the 911 Board chooses to approve them in its next meeting.

The executive committee is made up of 911 Board secretary Lounita Howard, vice chairman Hale and chairman Ken Davis. Board members Ashe and Jordan Beasley were also present for Friday’s meeting to share their thoughts.

The 911 Board will next meet May 8 at 4 p.m. at the 911 building at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.