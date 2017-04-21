Mt. Juliet firefighters Fill the Boot

Numerous firefighters from the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet will have boots in hand for this year’s drive Saturday, April 29 and May 6 from 9 a.m. until noon in front of Lowe’s at 300 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet.

“For more than 60 years, firefighters have stood on the front lines with MDA in the fight to free individuals – and the families who love them – from the harm of these life-threatening muscle diseases,” said executive director Lauren Clanton. “Each year, Mt. Juliet firefighters dedicate countless hours of their time participating in Fill the Boot drives and at MDA Summer Camp. We’re grateful for their steadfast drive and uncommon caring toward the kids and adults we serve and look forward to working together once again to make this Fill the Boot season a huge success.”

MDA’s spirited Fill the Boot campaign is an honored tradition in which thousands of dedicated firefighters in hometowns across America hit the streets or storefronts asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA, using their collective strength to help children and adults live longer and grow stronger.

Funds raised through Mt. Juliet Fill the Boot events empower families with life-enhancing resources and support that open new possibilities and maximize independence so they can experience the world without any limits.

In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions from year-round local events help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.

Contributions also help MDA’s efforts to fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. More than 80 local children are also sent to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at no cost to their families at Camp Widigiwagan in Nashville.

For more information, visit mda.org.