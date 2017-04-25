New fire hall to be named after Hayes

“It will be called the Joe Hayes Fire Hall No. 4,” said Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash.

Hayes served the citizens of Lebanon’s Ward 4 for more than 20 years. He also served as a coach with Lebanon Girls Softball Association for 16 years.

During his time as a councilor, Hayes served on the Lebanon Planning Commission, as well as the Industrial Development Board, Transportation Public Works Committee, Recreation Committee and the Lebanon Airport Commission.

The Joe Hayes Fire Hall No. 4 will be at the intersection East Division Street and State Route 109. Henry and Hank McCall donated the land in front of Wilson Bank & Trust to the city last year.

Lebanon fire Chief Chris Dowell said the location would bring a much-needed station to the western end of the city and the ability to control the traffic light at the intersection to have easy access onto State Route 109.

The council, city officials and Dowell decided to alter the fire hall design in 2015 after the original round of bids featured estimated costs of $2.4 million and $2.5 million, which were about $1 million more expensive than the earliest estimated costs.

Dowell made several changes to the previously bid fire hall design that altered the fire hall to an 8,500-square-foot, two-bay station from an 11,000-square-foot, three-bay hall that was originally bid.

Dowell previously said the absence of a fire station near the area could be a reason it hasn’t seen much industrial and business growth, noting the area has a higher Insurance Services Office or ISO rating than the rest of the city.

Businesses would pay higher insurance premiums due to the area’s low ISO rating.

ISO ratings are based on the distance and response time, among other factors, for a fire department to respond to a particular location. An ISO of five is generally considered acceptable, where as an ISO of 10 is considered to have no fire protection, and higher ratings mean higher premiums.

The area currently has an ISO rating of nine, and the new hall would lower the rating to four or less.