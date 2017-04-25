Rehab 23 continues to aid first responders

The organization is growing and continues in its mission to give aid to law enforcement and emergency services responders. Linn Yeager, vice president of Rehab 23, spoke to the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club on Tuesday and updated club members on the current state of Rehab 23.

The organization provides first responders with relief from climatic conditions, rest and recover, cooling or warming, re-hydration, calorie and electrolyte replacement, as well as medical monitoring.

Rehab 23 provides a vehicle for medical monitoring, which allows ambulances on-site to remain uncontaminated.

“When a firefighter or a first responder steps into that ambulance, it’s contaminated,” Yeager said. “When it’s contaminated, you have to go back and go through the process to clean it, and that is not something that is quick. This allows them to use their ambulances and still get help when they need it.”

Calls come into Rehab 23 from various agencies when they respond to scenes. Rehab 23 provides support to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon Police Department, Mt. Juliet Fire Department, Mt. Juliet Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Rehab 23 is a volunteer organization, and Yeager said it’s always looking for more volunteers to respond to emergency scenes, particularly in the central and eastern portions of the county. The organization uses attorney Jennifer Porth and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to vet potential volunteers.

The name Rehab 23 came from the first vehicle it used, which was formerly of the Wilson County Firefighters Union 4238. Yeager said the organization dropped two of the numbers and came up with 23 as a moniker.

The organization has 33 responders and spent almost 1,100 manhours responding to scenes, training, meeting and working at civic events.

For more information about Rehab 23, visit rehab23.org.