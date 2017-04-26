No injuries in mobile home fire Wednesday morning

WEMA crews responded to the reported structure fire at about 3:12 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found two mobile homes close to one another on fire.

A nearby fire hydrant was used, but the hydrant did not put out enough water pressure to sustain the fire.

Crews began to use a water shuttle from another hydrant. This is normal in isolated areas, Cooper said.

The water department was notified immediately to determine the issue, and it was deemed to be caused by a burst water main about a quarter-mile south of the incident.

The mobile homes were a loss. American Red Cross volunteers were notified to assist the family affected by the fire.

Agencies on the scene included WEMA, Rehab 23 and Wilson County sheriff’s deputies.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation. Officials are looking into the possibility of arson, but nothing has yet been confirmed. The sheriff’s office was placed in charge of the investigation.