911 board takes steps toward co-location

The board previously voted to move toward co-locating with other local law enforcement and emergency agencies. They will either add to the current building or seek to build at a new location if that is not possible.

Board member Terry Ashe said he wanted to see the board move forward with the project, and Mike Jennings, the board’s attorney, laid out a few preliminary steps the board members could take.

Ashe also suggested the board get the current 911 property appraised so they will have an idea of what it’s worth in case the civil engineer determines the current site is not ideal for the needs of co-location.

Other board members said they would prefer to wait until they hear from the civil engineer about the current site.

“If we’re not going to sell, does it matter what it’s worth?” Ron Britt said.

Ashe and Davis previously heard from Mike Maness, the original architect of the site, who said he believed they would be able to build an extension on the building to accommodate the needs of co-location.

Ashe said he wanted to have something official as the board moves forward in the process.

“Having someone say that to you verbally and getting it down on paper are two different things,” Ashe said.