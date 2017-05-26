Gatlinburg wildfires: The TDOT story (VIDEO)

TDOT’s official role during the crisis was to clear the roadways. This was critical for emergency crews to get to the impacted areas. But the employees ended up doing so much more in the days and nights that followed. It’s something they will never forget. In the video below, they recall, in their own words, the events of that night.

TDOT, along with the rest of Tennessee, remembers the 14 people who lost their lives as a result of the Gatlinburg Wildfires. About 2,460 structures were heavily damaged or destroyed at an estimated cost of $500 million.