Fire consumes detached garage

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters responded to the reported fire at about 1 p.m. The fire was under control by about 1:45 p.m.

According to WEMA officials, the structure had a vehicle inside. The adjacent house was exposed to heat but saved from burning as firefighters quickly stopped the flames from spreading.

The structure was reportedly already at least somewhat involved with fire when firefighters arrived.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene to help control traffic in the area.