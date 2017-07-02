Fire significantly damages Norene home

The fire started at about 6:30 p.m. at a home at 320 Bluewell Road in the Norene community. Wilson Emergency Management Agency and Watertown volunteer firefighters responded and quickly put it out.

WEMA Capt. Eric Eldridge said the fire likely started in the kitchen and then spread to the second floor. Firefighters remained on the scene to put out hot spots.

Eldridge said there were no injuries, and no one was at home at the time the fire started. The exact cause wasn’t determined Sunday evening.

WEMA director Joey Cooper said the fire destroyed the majority of the contents and about half of the interior of the home.

Neighbors at the scene said the homeowner is a veteran and recently suffered health issues but was recovering.