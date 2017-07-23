Storm causes damage in Watertown

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 6:47 p.m. for southeast Wilson County and other nearby parts of Middle Tennessee. Ten minutes later, Wilson Emergency Management Agency and Watertown volunteer firefighters were dispatched to 6321 Poplar Hill Road near Watertown concerning a call about a home struck by lightning. Firefighters arrived and found a small fire in the attic. Cooper said firefighters extinguished the fire, which caused minor damage to the home. No injuries were reported.

WEMA and Watertown fire crews were also dispatched to 56 Flippen Road regarding a call about a tree struck by lightning that had caught fire.

Cooper said firefighters arrived to find a small fire in the top of the tree, which was contained and put out. Minor damage was reported to the tree. No injuries were reported.

Wilson County and Watertown emergency crews also cleared a tree that fell on a truck on Silver Street in Watertown and a second tree that fell across a roadway near Silver Street.

The severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:30 p.m.