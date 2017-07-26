Walmart evacuated due to small electrical fire

Dispatchers received the call just after 5 a.m. about an odor of wires burning and flames coming from a meat case at the Walmart.

Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman said once firefighters arrived, it was a quick fix.

“One little wire was arcing on the display case in the meat market,” Luffman said. “We moved the meat to other coolers so it wouldn’t spoil, removed the back off the case, snipped the wire, duct taped it up and handed it over to the electrician.”

Once the area around the meat cooler was corded off, shoppers were allowed back in the store.