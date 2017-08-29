Pedestrian killed in Music City Star crash

The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. as the Music City Star made its way to downtown Nashville during the train’s regular morning commute. The person was struck while walking on the tracks of the bridge at Stewart’s Ferry Pike, according to a Nashville Metropolitan Transportation Authority release.

The Nashville Fire Department recovered the body, according to the release.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the deceased and their family,” MTA officials said in the release.

Happening Now: @NashvilleFD responding to a pedestrian hit by a train in Donelson. pic.twitter.com/Kzu174l9Y1 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 29, 2017

Passengers on the train were transferred to another train and continued their commute just before 9 a.m.