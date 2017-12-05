Mt. Juliet fire, police officials discuss fatal home fire

According to reports, a Mt. Juliet officer was flagged down Monday at around 4:03 p.m. for a garage fire. Fire and police crews found a detached garaged that was used as an apartment heavily engulfed in fire.

“It looked like a storage facility,” said Luffman. “Anybody driving by would look at it and think that it might be a garage that belonged to one of the residents, but it’s basically split down the middle. The east side is mostly storage, and then the west side is a living area.”

Police found the body of one of the two people living there inside; police have since found the other person alive.

“Anytime you have a deceased person found during a structure fire, it has to be investigated. We have to determine what happened,” said Chandler. “It’s too early to speculate about any cause of death at this time.”

Police didn’t release the residents’ names, as the medical examiner had not identified the body.

Reportedly, none of the surrounding neighbors were related to the residents.

Luffman said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined, but his agency, along with Mt. Juliet police investigators, the state fire marshal’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents were investigating it.

“It’s dark, and weather conditions are changing,” said Luffman on Monday evening. “A lot of the information and data that they want to get will be readily available first thing in the morning at first light. So they’ll be back here first thing in the morning.”

The area around the structure fire was closed from about 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“Anytime you have a deceased person on a scene, you know, it’s hard on our firefighters and on our law enforcement officers, but definitely, you know this person’s a family member to someone, and our thoughts and prayers go out to that family,” said Chandler.