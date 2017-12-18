WEMA tests sirens Monday

According to a report sent out on social media, the sirens at the Lebanon Municipal Airport sounded Monday morning without prior notice, alarming some citizens. The agency apologized and alerted Wilson County residents several siren tests take place throughout the day.

The location of the sirens tested included the former Floyd and Baxter warehouse on Carver Lane; the Wilson County Judicial Building at the corner of South College and Gay Street; Walter J. Baird Middle School on Castle Heights Avenue; and Lebanon Fire Station No. 3 at the corner of Lebanon Road and Manchester Boulevard.