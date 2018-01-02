Firefighters stop early morning house fire

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, crews responded to 1703 Quarry Road in Mt. Juliet at about 2:30 a.m. for a reported house fire. The caller said there was a fire around the fuse box, and everyone was out of the house.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke throughout the home with flames in one room, including the above attic. When firefighters went inside, they rescued one dog from the flames with no harm.

The firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and stuck around to make sure all of the hot spots were out.

“Firefighters saved the house due to a quick response and a fast interior attack,” said Cooper.

Red Cross volunteers came to the house to help the family of four and their dog. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters determined the cause and origin of the fire was in the electrical system in the home’s panel pox.