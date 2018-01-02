Local firefighters give advice on smoke detectors

The Mt. Juliet firefighters’ Facebook page pleaded with city residents to change their batteries.

“FDMJ has seen a dramatic spike in ‘smoke detector activations with no signs of fire,’” the post said. “All of these calls have found to be caused by low batteries. If you did not take the time to change your smoke detector batteries back in October when you changed your clocks, please change your smoke detector batteries now. These calls tie up our critical and very limited resources.”

Mt. Juliet firefighters also gave a post to encourage citizens to close their interior doors while they sleep at night to slow the spread of potential fires.

The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency posted to Facebook the same day urging people to make their News Year’s resolution to install smoke alarms and test them weekly.

“[The] best choice is a 10-year smoke and carbon monoxide alarm but at a minimum, ensure each sleeping area and kitchen have working smoke alarms,” the WEMA post said. “They save lives every day. Let’s make it a safe 2018.”