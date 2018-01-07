Firefighters battle brush fires, urge smart burning

WEMA director Joey Cooper said firefighters fought the first fire Saturday at 12:43 p.m. in the 3400 block of Philadelphia Road. The property owners didn’t have a burn permit for the 1-acre brush and grass fire that burned out of control until firefighters put it out.

The second was reported just 16 minutes later in the 2800 block of West Saulsbury Road. The fire burned a ¼ acre after it became out of control from a burn barrel. The property owners also didn’t have a burn permit.

The third fire was reported at 2:07 p.m. in the 2700 block of Ben Green Road. Firefighters battled the fire that became out of control from a controlled fire in a yard. It burned a ¼ acre before it was extinguished. The property owners did have a burn permit.

Cooper said the increase in brush fires continued Sunday afternoon with multiple fires reported. He said one of those fires crossed property lines and threatened a barn and house before firefighters stopped it. He also said those burning would be responsible for any damage caused by careless burning.

“Outdoor burning of any kind is strongly discouraged Sunday, even if you have a Tennessee Department of Agriculture burn permit,” Cooper said.

No injuries were reported in any of the fire incidents.

Tennessee law requires burn permits from Oct. 15 through May 15 for anyone who plans to burn outdoors. Permits may be gotten for free from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry. Cooper said once someone gets a burn permit, it’s advised they notify WEMA to minimize the potential for false calls.

To get a state burn permit, visit burnsafetn.org/burn_permit.html. To notify WEMA, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXK8TVDrJJB3rf6b5-mjt8_z77xr1yhbWli7ZKhXUv6toxuQ/viewform.

The following tips should be followed when it is safe to burn outdoors:

• always check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place, especially in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet that have their own burn permit system.

• always notify the local fire department and neighbors to let them know plans to burn.

• do not burn on windy days.

• do not burn when the relative humidity drops below 30 percent. To find the humidity level, visit weather.gov/Nashville.

• stay abreast of changing weather conditions.

• establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least 5 feet wide around burn piles.

• keep fire containment equipment such as rake, shovel and water on hand during the fire.

• stay with the fire until it is completely out.

• anyone unsure of what may be burned or not burned may visit tn.gov/environment/article/open-burning.

• burning anything unnatural could result in a response from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which results in significant fines in most cases.