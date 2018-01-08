Emergency crews have busy weekend

A two-car crash with minor injuries Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. on Lebanon Road near N. Greenhill Road caused one lane in each direction to be blocked for about 30 minutes.

A two-car crash at about 8 p.m. on Lebanon Road near S. Greenhill Road trapped one woman in her car. Mt. Juliet and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters removed two doors and partially lifted the car to free the woman. Firefighters said none of the patients appeared to be seriously injured.

“Thank you to all the people who worked hard to get my mom out of the car,” said Sabrina Goins, a passenger in one of the cars. “Y’all were great. She came out with a broken arm and banged and bruised up. I was in the back driver side and only have a broken leg. My husband is just banged up. We are so thankful to walk away with only these injuries.”

While the firefighters were cleaning up the scene on Lebanon Road, another call came in for a house fire in Hickory Hills in Mt. Juliet. The responding crews found a charcoal grill that caused the deck and leaves underneath to ignite. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the damage was minimal.

Not long after firefighters put out the fire at Hickory Hills, Mt. Juliet firefighters and police officers were called to Forest View Apartments for smoke. Officers helped evacuate the building while firefighters found the source of the smoke, which was isolated to a heating and air-conditioning unit. Crews finished up on the scene Sunday at about 1 a.m.

Fires resumed Sunday morning when firefighters when Mt. Juliet firefighters responded to a building fire at AutoMax on Lebanon Road on Sunday at about 8:50 a.m. A Mt. Juliet detective was in the area, arrived first and was able to control the fire with extinguishers until firefighters could arrive. When the crews arrived, they were able to remove the source of the fire, a heater, and then put the rest of the fire out.

“FDMJ wishes to thank MJPD day-shift patrol units for their perfect vehicle placement and scene control efforts, and we thank their detective for his efforts, which limited the damage to the business,” said Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman.

WEMA firefighters responded to a grass fire at about 9:30 a.m. near Mt. Juliet. The crews were able to stop the fire just before it reached a house and barn.

“Those burning are responsible for any damage caused by careless burning,” said WEMA director Joey Cooper. “Outdoor burning of any kind is strongly discouraged [Sunday], even if you have a Tennessee Department of Agriculture burn permit.”

Mt. Juliet officials posted a notice Sunday that it would not approve any burn permits for the rest of the day due to unfavorable burn conditions.