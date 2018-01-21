Firefighters respond to multiple brush fires

WEMA officials said one of the fires on Holloway Road threatened two outdoor structures, and flames came close to a home.

According to WEMA officials, anyone with a burn permit should use caution until conditions improve to prevent out-of-control fires. Anyone without a permit is not allowed to burn. Anyone burning is responsible for damages if fire crosses property lines and causes damage, officials said.

WEMA officials said humidity was relatively high and temperatures were in the 50s Sunday, but higher temperatures Saturday and Sunday dried out most of the moisture in already dead ground fuel such as grass, wood and natural vegetation.